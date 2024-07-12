OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the June 15th total of 59,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 1,180.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,204,000 after buying an additional 1,749,607 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 108.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

OFS Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 26,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. On average, analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.37%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

