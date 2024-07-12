OHB (ETR:OHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.60

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €44.60 ($48.48) and last traded at €44.10 ($47.93), with a volume of 1375 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.40 ($48.26).

OHB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.35. The stock has a market cap of $838.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

OHB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OHB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.