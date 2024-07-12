Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.8 %

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 46,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.