OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,114. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.