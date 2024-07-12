OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 74.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,215. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.09 and a 200 day moving average of $237.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

