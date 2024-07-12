OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.76. 2,940,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906,430. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $287.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

