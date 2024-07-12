OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,731,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PulteGroup by 26.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,155,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 33.4% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

PulteGroup stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.92. 989,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

