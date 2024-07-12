OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 10,720 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,502,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 170,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.