OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,345 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.52. 1,533,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

