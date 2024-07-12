OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.86. 1,932,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,086. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.