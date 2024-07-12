OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 467 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.72. 9,863,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,514,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

