OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 632 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 64,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.76. 37,201,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,118,680. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $214.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.49 and its 200-day moving average is $201.06.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

