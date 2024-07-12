OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 764 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.23. 2,419,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.30. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $132.94 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

