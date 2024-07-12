OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 24,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

