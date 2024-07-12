Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $69.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Olin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Olin by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Olin by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Olin by 1,364.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

