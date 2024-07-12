OMG Network Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $39.57 million and $9.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00044020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

