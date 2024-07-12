OMG Network Price Tops $0.28 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $39.39 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

