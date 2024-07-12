OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OMF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.25.

OneMain Stock Up 3.6 %

OMF opened at $49.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in OneMain by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OneMain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,727,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in OneMain by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after buying an additional 177,993 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

