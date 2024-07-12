Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.60. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after buying an additional 352,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,171,000 after buying an additional 188,236 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $1,700,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

