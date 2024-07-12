Ordinals (ORDI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $158.43 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $33.63 or 0.00058134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $706.29 million and approximately $158.43 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ordinals alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 30.21399913 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $94,049,017.73 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.