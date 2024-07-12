ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 24,108 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. British American Tobacco makes up 1.4% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

