ORG Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.89.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.54. 861,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,272. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

