ORG Partners LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,130 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 0.7% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $47.77. 5,577,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,948,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

