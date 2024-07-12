ORG Partners LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 365.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 409.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.13. The company had a trading volume of 823,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.20.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

