ORG Partners LLC Purchases 519 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1,265.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.11. The company had a trading volume of 630,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,413. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $206.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.12 and a 200 day moving average of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

