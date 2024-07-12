ORG Partners LLC Sells 184 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 96.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $136.40. 733,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,895. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

