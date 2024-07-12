ORG Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded up $15.38 on Friday, hitting $919.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $923.55 and its 200-day moving average is $930.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

