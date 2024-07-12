ORG Partners LLC Sells 30,530 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,530 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 604,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11,042.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 358,876 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,299,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,958,043. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

