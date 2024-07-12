ORG Partners LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,635,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 207,634 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,221,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 188,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.61. 214,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,488. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

