Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
B2Gold Stock Up 1.0 %
B2Gold stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,928. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
B2Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on BTG. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
