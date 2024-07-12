Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,823 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EFR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.22. 12,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,439. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.