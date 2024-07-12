Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 6,937 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXFree Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,019 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 857,423 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,380,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,179,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 120,356 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 1,307,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.