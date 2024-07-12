Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 6,937 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,019 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 857,423 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,380,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,179,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 120,356 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 1,307,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

