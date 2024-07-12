Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.21. 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.45.

About Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

