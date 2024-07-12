PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $248,092.92 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

