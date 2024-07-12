PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $15.50

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAGS. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.44.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

