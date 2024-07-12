Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.52. 368,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 968,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.