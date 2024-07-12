Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paymentus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Paymentus stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Paymentus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paymentus by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Paymentus during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

