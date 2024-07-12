PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.33.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Research analysts predict that PDD will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 14,447,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PDD by 15,755.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.