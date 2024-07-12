Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,170 ($14.99) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.45) to GBX 1,052 ($13.48) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.37) to GBX 1,220 ($15.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.11).
Pearson Stock Down 0.0 %
Insider Transactions at Pearson
In other news, insider Annette Thomas acquired 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.62) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,832.27). Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
