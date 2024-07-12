Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Position Decreased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,798,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 165,576 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 631,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,209. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

