Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.90

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 152614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.501 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $779,372,000 after buying an additional 460,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after acquiring an additional 171,960 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after acquiring an additional 680,945 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,062,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 433,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.