PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $25.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

