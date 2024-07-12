PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $14.62

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $14.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 36,893 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Stories

