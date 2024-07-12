Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,167 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $447,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,410,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.14. 20,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

