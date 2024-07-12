Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.01

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 5587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Persimmon Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.9677 dividend. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.