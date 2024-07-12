Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Trading 1% Higher

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.70). Approximately 260,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 642,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.68).
PHLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.16) to GBX 256 ($3.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($107,595.75). 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
