Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Trading 1% Higher

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.70). Approximately 260,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 642,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.68).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.16) to GBX 256 ($3.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Petershill Partners

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($107,595.75). 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.