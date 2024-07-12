Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHAT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $662.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,325 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

