Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHAT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PHAT
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.3 %
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,325 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phathom Pharmaceuticals
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.