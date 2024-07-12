Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Down 4.4%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.34. 93,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 488,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $46,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,082.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $77,541.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,935,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,980 shares of company stock valued at $226,944. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Phreesia by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

