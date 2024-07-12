Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Up 6%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.84. 152,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 490,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $46,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 754,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $28,300.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,296.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,980 shares of company stock worth $226,944. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

