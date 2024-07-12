Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Pigeon Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.02 million for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pigeon Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

